Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 92,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26,570 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

HUBB traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.33. 469,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,323. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.49. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $212.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 45.80%.

Hubbell Profile (Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.