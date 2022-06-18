Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 246 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,039 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after buying an additional 1,560,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,870,096,000 after purchasing an additional 414,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,273,690,000 after purchasing an additional 408,181 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,346,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,393,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,641. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.41. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.