New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,620,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $70.81 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day moving average is $80.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a PE ratio of 95.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

