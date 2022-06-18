New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,906.87 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,796.45 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,164.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2,264.65. The firm has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,777.00.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.