New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $8.60 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Argus lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $88.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.78. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

