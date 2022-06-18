New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 413,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 0.6% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $1,882,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 47.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 82,705 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $257.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.