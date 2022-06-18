New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,293 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castellan Group purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 422.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $118.29 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $324.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.80.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

