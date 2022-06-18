New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $179.70 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $122.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

