New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.83.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL opened at $72.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.83. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $70.47 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

