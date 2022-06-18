New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,080,000 after purchasing an additional 162,857 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Anthem by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after purchasing an additional 437,816 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Anthem by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,914,000 after acquiring an additional 51,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Anthem by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,042,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,078,000 after buying an additional 65,439 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $553.41.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $444.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.06. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.16%.

About Anthem (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.