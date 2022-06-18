New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,700 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,418 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $5,023,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.96.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $360.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.62. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

