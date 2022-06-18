New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,800 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BA opened at $136.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $252.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.23 and its 200 day moving average is $180.87.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

