New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.5% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,819,000 after buying an additional 13,244 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 391.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $500.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $196.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $548.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $577.73. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $476.72 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

