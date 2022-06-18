New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NYT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New York Times from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.47. New York Times has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.90.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.35 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYT. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

