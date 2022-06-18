NewYorkCoin (NYC) Trading Down 16.6% Over Last Week

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $8.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003634 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00026103 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00237824 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000884 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000650 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

