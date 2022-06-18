NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,147.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.25 or 0.00624057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00290120 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00031780 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001252 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014955 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

