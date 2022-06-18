NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52,510 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

NEE stock opened at $70.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.31. The stock has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a PE ratio of 95.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

