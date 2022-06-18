Nimiq (NIM) Price Down 26.7% This Week

Nimiq (NIM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 18th. Nimiq has a total market cap of $8.86 million and approximately $215,959.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,091.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $987.92 or 0.05174761 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003561 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00026379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00241331 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.14 or 0.00618807 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.52 or 0.00542227 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00071875 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,027,625,790 coins and its circulating supply is 9,460,625,790 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

