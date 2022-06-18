Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Nordson by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Nordson by 8.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NDSN. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.60.

NASDAQ NDSN traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $195.36. The stock had a trading volume of 637,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,865. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $195.09 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

