Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Short Interest Update

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 761,300 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the May 15th total of 910,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Northwest Natural from $74.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,351,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,906,000 after purchasing an additional 368,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,291,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,112,000 after purchasing an additional 318,905 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at $15,340,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,586,000 after purchasing an additional 277,421 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at $13,019,000. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWN opened at $51.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.18. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.26 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.75%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.