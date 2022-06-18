Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23. Norwood Financial has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $29.00.
Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 32.80%.
Norwood Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Norwood Financial (NWFL)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.