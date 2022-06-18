Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23. Norwood Financial has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 32.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWFL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

