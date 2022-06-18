NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.30. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
