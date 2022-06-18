Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.80.

Shares of NUE opened at $113.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.81. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.15%.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

