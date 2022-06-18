Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $683,804,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,637,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,341,000 after purchasing an additional 117,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,789,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,725,000 after purchasing an additional 155,414 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,014,000 after purchasing an additional 290,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,138,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,084,000 after acquiring an additional 59,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

NYSE:NUE opened at $113.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.81. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.15%.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

