NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Stake Raised by IMPACTfolio LLC

IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,041 shares during the quarter. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF makes up about 6.0% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NUSC opened at $32.03 on Friday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.81.

