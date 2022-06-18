Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS) Shares Down 5.2%

Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.22 and last traded at $19.22. 152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31.

Get Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 3.03% of Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.