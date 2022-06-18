Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) CFO David Robson Buys 10,250 Shares of Stock

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) CFO David Robson acquired 10,250 shares of Nuvve stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $56,785.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,806.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
David Robson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 14th, David Robson acquired 125 shares of Nuvve stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $682.50.
Shares of NASDAQ NVVE opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $17.30.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVVE. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Nuvve in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvve in the 2nd quarter valued at $619,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nuvve in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Nuvve by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nuvve by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 11,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.
About Nuvve (Get Rating)
Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.
