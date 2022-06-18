NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Short Interest Up 30.2% in May

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,716,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the May 15th total of 1,318,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

NWSZF opened at $0.95 on Friday. NWS has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94.

About NWS (Get Rating)

NWS Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily invests in, develops, and/or operates toll roads in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Roads, Aviation, Construction, Insurance, Logistics, Facilities Management, and Strategic Investments segments.

