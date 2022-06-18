OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.35

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and traded as low as $1.97. OceanaGold shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 27,102 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OCANF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.40 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanaGold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

