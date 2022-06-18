OctoFi (OCTO) Trading Down 26.1% This Week

OctoFi (OCTO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, OctoFi has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00006292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $5,716.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OctoFi Profile

OCTO is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

