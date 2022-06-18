Oddz (ODDZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million

Oddz (ODDZ) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded 46.6% lower against the US dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $364,034.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oddz alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $815.99 or 0.04281277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 68.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00110041 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00096369 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013902 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.