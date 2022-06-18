ODUWA 1-Day Volume Tops $9,687.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 18th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded up 24.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,224.90 or 1.00044809 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00030920 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005213 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00020592 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

