OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Short Interest Up 29.7% in May

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the May 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, Director Jorge Colon acquired 19,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $499,782.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,235,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,245 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,837,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,243,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,646,000 after purchasing an additional 148,014 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 18.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,198,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,941,000 after purchasing an additional 190,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,021,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,767,000 after purchasing an additional 45,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OFG opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.21. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $30.93.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

