Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.46

Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.46 and traded as high as $6.90. Oil States International shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 940,347 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oil States International from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oil States International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $357.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $164.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oil States International in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,620 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 157,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 1,840.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

