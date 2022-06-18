Okabena Investment Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 677 Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Primerica by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Primerica by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Primerica by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Primerica by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRI opened at $113.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.36. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $179.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.99 and its 200-day moving average is $137.49.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.68). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Primerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $153.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $477,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

