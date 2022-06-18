Okabena Investment Services Inc. Invests $27,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484,786 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $84.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The firm has a market cap of $213.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.