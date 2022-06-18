Okabena Investment Services Inc. Invests $59,000 in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 518 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 101.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,363 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 320,044 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,575,000 after purchasing an additional 43,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock opened at $74.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.27. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.75 and a 52 week high of $127.58.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROST. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

