Okabena Investment Services Inc. Makes New $72,000 Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 694 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,256,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $106,662,000 after purchasing an additional 64,974 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in CVS Health by 1,942.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 208,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 198,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $88.66 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.94 and a 200 day moving average of $101.41.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

