Okabena Investment Services Inc. Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Kroger by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 756,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after acquiring an additional 25,968 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 18,792 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,929 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Kroger by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 113,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 52,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $2,936,798.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,749 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,284. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KR opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

