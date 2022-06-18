Okabena Investment Services Inc. Sells 416 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,294 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Starbucks by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average of $90.67. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

