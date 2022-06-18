Okabena Investment Services Inc. Takes Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 433 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $117.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.31 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.27.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.80 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.77%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total transaction of $492,252.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,730.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

