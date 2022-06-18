Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan Sells 2,933 Shares

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $234,552.01. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,942.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan T. Runyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Jonathan T. Runyan sold 100 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total value of $11,841.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $82.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $276.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.50.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 610.8% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Okta by 21.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 445,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,217,000 after acquiring an additional 77,720 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 13.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Okta by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 490,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,975,000 after purchasing an additional 209,077 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

