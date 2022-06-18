Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Makes New $4.51 Million Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $1,262,000. American Trust acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,663,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.33.

Shares of PEP opened at $157.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.44. The stock has a market cap of $217.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.61 and a 52-week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

