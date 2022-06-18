Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.27

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 20th.

Shares of OLY opened at C$61.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of C$147.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$55.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$51.45. Olympia Financial Group has a one year low of C$44.05 and a one year high of C$63.75.

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

