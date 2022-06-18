Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Downgraded by Edward Jones

Edward Jones downgraded shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

OMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus upgraded Omnicom Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays cut Omnicom Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.11.

Shares of OMC opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.12.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

