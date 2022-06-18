Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 792 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 792 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 577,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 101.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 530,230 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $277,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

Shares of CP stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.30%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

