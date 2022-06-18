Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $92.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.72 and its 200 day moving average is $112.23. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $90.87 and a 52-week high of $123.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

