Optimum Investment Advisors Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,199 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.8% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $755,000. Doman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Walmart by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 53,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 64,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart stock opened at $118.29 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.80.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens dropped their price target on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

