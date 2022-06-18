Optimum Investment Advisors Has $34,000 Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lumentum were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LITE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $76.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.53 and a 200-day moving average of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.97 and a 1-year high of $108.90.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $395.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.16 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LITE. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.92.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $292,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,339.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

