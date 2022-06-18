Optimum Investment Advisors Makes New $136,000 Investment in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYLD. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 692.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 178,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 155,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,655,000 after acquiring an additional 84,816 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,875,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1,820.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 64,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,415,000.

Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.09. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $54.48 and a 1-year high of $67.75.

